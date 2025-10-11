Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

How many shootings has Mississippi suffered in last 24 hrs? Amid deaths, clearing the confusion

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 11, 2025 10:32 pm IST

Four people were killed and 12 others were injured after a gunman opened fire on the main street in Leland

At least three incidents of shooting were reported in the United States' state of Mississippi on Friday night, killing six people.

Two people were killed in a shooting in Heidelberg, about 200 miles south-east of Leland.(Image for representation/AFP)
Two people were killed in a shooting in Heidelberg, about 200 miles south-east of Leland.(Image for representation/AFP)

Four people were killed and 12 others were injured after a gunman opened fire on the main street in Leland, a small town about 190km north-east of the state capital Jackson, the small city's Mayor, John Lee, told the BBC. Of those injured, 4 people are in a critical state.

The city was busier than usual on Friday with the local high school scheduled to play a football game to mark homecoming.

"This is an event where we have held yearly for years and hadn't had any incidents of this sort, ever," Lee told BBC. "And we're a city that, not high crime and about 3,700 people. We all get along, and everybody knows everybody. So this is definitely a tragedy to us."

Also Read | Who is Tylar Jarod Goodloe? Mississippi town shooting suspect's photo surfaced

Separately, two people were killed in a shooting in Heidelberg, about 200 miles south-east of Leland.

Both were killed on the school campus Friday night, Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White told The Associated Press.

There is no indication that the Leland and Heidelberg shootings were linked, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, a third shooting was also reported at a high school football game at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork, according to WLBT news. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / How many shootings has Mississippi suffered in last 24 hrs? Amid deaths, clearing the confusion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On