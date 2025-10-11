How many shootings has Mississippi suffered in last 24 hrs? Amid deaths, clearing the confusion

At least three incidents of shooting were reported in the United States' state of Mississippi on Friday night, killing six people. Two people were killed in a shooting in Heidelberg, about 200 miles south-east of Leland.(Image for representation/AFP)

Four people were killed and 12 others were injured after a gunman opened fire on the main street in Leland, a small town about 190km north-east of the state capital Jackson, the small city's Mayor, John Lee, told the BBC. Of those injured, 4 people are in a critical state.

The city was busier than usual on Friday with the local high school scheduled to play a football game to mark homecoming.

"This is an event where we have held yearly for years and hadn't had any incidents of this sort, ever," Lee told BBC. "And we're a city that, not high crime and about 3,700 people. We all get along, and everybody knows everybody. So this is definitely a tragedy to us."

Also Read | Who is Tylar Jarod Goodloe? Mississippi town shooting suspect's photo surfaced

Separately, two people were killed in a shooting in Heidelberg, about 200 miles south-east of Leland.

Both were killed on the school campus Friday night, Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White told The Associated Press.

There is no indication that the Leland and Heidelberg shootings were linked, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, a third shooting was also reported at a high school football game at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork, according to WLBT news. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.