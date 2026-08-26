Three Telangana students killed in Florida after their car hit roadside tree

In a tragic accident, three students from Telangana died in a road accident in Florida, US, after the car they were travelling in reportedly hit a roadside tree.

All three students had gone to the US approximately three months ago to pursue higher studies. (Representative Image (File Photo/AP))

All three students had gone to the US approximately three months ago to pursue higher studies, HT has learnt from family sources.

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One of the deceased has been identified as Rahul, a native of the Navipet area in Nizamabad district. He had left for the US around three months ago for his higher education.

The news of Rahul’s death has plunged his family in Nizamabad into deep grief, with relatives and neighbours expressing profound shock and sorrow.

Local authorities in Florida have notified the families, though further details regarding the identities of the other two students have not yet been made public.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have not yet released complete information regarding the cause of the accident, vehicle type, road conditions, or other contributing factors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not yet released complete information regarding the cause of the accident, vehicle type, road conditions, or other contributing factors. {{/usCountry}}

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More details are expected as local police conclude their inquiry and coordinate with Indian authorities.

The three were travelling to their part-time workplace when the unfortunate accident happened, Indian Express reported.

Furthermore, Haribabu, Rahul’s father, informed that he had completed his MS and had enrolled at the University of South Florida for a PhD.

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Telangana road accident

In a separate incident, six people died, and several passengers were injured after a private travel bus collided with a moving truck on Wednesday under Kodad Rural police station limits in Suryapet district, according to news agency ANI.

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According to the police officials, cited in the report, 43 passengers were travelling in the bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Following the unfortunate accident, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock. Furthermore, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the CM instructed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to ensure better medical treatment for the injured.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent and agencies)