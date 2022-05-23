Thunderstorm in Canada leaves eight people dead, utilities face power outages
Quebec and Ontario power utilities are working to restore services to around 900,000 customers facing outages after thunderstorms caused severe damage and left eight people dead.
Hydro Quebec and Hydro One are mobilizing crews after as many as 550,000 and 351,000 clients, respectively, were left without electricity, the companies said in separate statements. Hydro One said it anticipates it will take “several days” to restore power to all customers, while Hydro Quebec declined to provide a time frame “due to the large number of locations” affected.
A very strong line of thunderstorms developed near Sarnia, close to the border with Port Huron, Michigan, late Saturday morning and tracked northeastward over Southern Ontario. The severe weather hit Toronto before heading toward Ottawa Saturday afternoon and some parts of Quebec thereafter.
Also read: India’s missions in Canada reach out to students after spate of incidents
Five people died and a few others were injured as a result of the strong winds, which reached 144 kilometers per hour (89.5 mph), according to preliminary reports on the federal government weather agency’s website. The dead toll rose to eight, the CTV News television channel said on its website Sunday citing police reports.
“The initial damage being reported is significant and includes hundreds of broken poles, several downed transmission towers, fallen trees and broken limbs along with many downed power lines,” according to the Hydro One statement. “Outages on the company’s transmission system are also affecting other electricity providers.”
Also read: Confirmed monkeypox cases in Canada rise to five
The province of New Brunswick and a southern part of Quebec are on warning or watch for thunderstorms or tornadoes, the federal government said Sunday.
-
Australia swears in new Labor PM ahead of Quad meeting
Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as the country's new prime minister on Monday as he promised a "journey of change" vowing to tackle climate change and rising living costs. Albanese and Penny Wong in foreign affairs then head to Japan later on Monday to attend a key meeting of the "Quad" security grouping in Tokyo. Some predicted Labor might get enough seats to govern on their own.
-
Severed head of missing Nigerian lawmaker found in park: Police
Police in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday. The southeast, homeland of the Igbo ethnic group, is agitating to secede from the rest of Nigeria and the banned Indigenous People of Biafra group has been leading those calls.
-
Canadian Pacific freight train derails in Alberta, no injuries reported
A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said. There were no injuries reported and there are no public safety concerns, CP Rail said. The cause of the derailment in the western Canadian province is under investigation, the company said. "CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," the company said in a statement.
-
Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols
Ukraine's parliament on Sunday banned the symbols "Z" and "V", used by Russia's military to promote its war in Ukraine but agreed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. An opposition member, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app, saying 313 deputies had voted in favour in the 423-member Verkhovna Rada assembly.
-
US president Joe Biden arrives in Japan to reaffirm bilateral ties
President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the Quad, another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics