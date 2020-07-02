e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Ties with India will be high on priority’: Here’s what Biden promises India if elected US president

‘Ties with India will be high on priority’: Here’s what Biden promises India if elected US president

Biden described the strengthening of US-India ties as a “necessary and important” move for US security.

world Updated: Jul 02, 2020 09:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
         

Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden will have India on a high priority for his administration if he wins the November elections. Biden said that his administration will work toward strengthening ties with New Delhi which is a “natural partner” of the United States. Biden’s comments came during a virtual fundraiser event hosted by Chairman and CEO of Beacon Capital Partners Alan Leventhal.

During the event, Biden described the strengthening of US-India ties as a “necessary and important” move for US security.

Here are Biden’s top comments:

1) India needs to be a partner in the region for our safety’s sake, and quite frankly for theirs.

2) That partnership, a strategic partnership, is necessary and important in our security.

3) In our administration, I was proud to play a role more than a decade ago in securing Congressional approval for the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, which is a big deal.

4) Helping open the door to great progress in our relationship and strengthening our strategic partnership with India was a high priority in the Obama-Biden administration.

5) Strengthening our strategic ties with India will be a high priority if I’m elected president.

Biden also slammed US President Donald Trump for the handling of the Covid-19 crisis in the country and stated that Trump had ignored many warnings. He said that more than an apt leadership, the country is need of healing.

“He refused to prepare and failed to protect the country. Not just now but throughout his presidency, undermining the very core pillars of our, what I would argue, moral and economic strength,” Biden said.

US President Donald Trump recently ordered to extend the suspension of immigration and expand it to cover H-1B, most sought-after visa programme among the Indians. Trump described the move as a step toward bolstering job opportunities and employment for Americans amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The move has a souring effect on the Indians workforce in the US. As a result, some 3,75,000 temporary visaholders and green card applicants will now be banned from entering the US until next year, Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, told Bloomberg.

