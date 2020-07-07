e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US ‘certainly looking’ at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps, says Mike Pompeo

US ‘certainly looking’ at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps, says Mike Pompeo

TikTok was recently banned in India after government raised issues regarding who the app shares data with.

world Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:28 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US. (REUTERS)
         

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is “certainly looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

“I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

US lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data, saying they were worried about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies “to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The app, which is not available in China, has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience and has emphasized its independence from China.

Pompeo’s remarks also come amid increasing US-China tensions over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, China’s actions in Hong Kong and a nearly two-year trade war.

TikTok, a short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance, was recently banned in India along with 58 other Chinese apps after a border clash between India and China.

Reuters reported late on Monday that TikTok would exit the Hong Kong market within days, deciding to do so after China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

tags
top news
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine’s trials to begin soon: All you need to know
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine’s trials to begin soon: All you need to know
US ‘certainly looking’ at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo
US ‘certainly looking’ at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo
With high Covid-19 positivity rate, these states could be the new hotspots
With high Covid-19 positivity rate, these states could be the new hotspots
Happy Birthday Dhoni: Five bold decisions from MSD that won India matches
Happy Birthday Dhoni: Five bold decisions from MSD that won India matches
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In