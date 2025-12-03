Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

TikTok and LinkedIn face investigations by Irish media regulator over content reporting system

Bloomberg |
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 01:07 am IST

Under European Union rules, the watchdog is reviewing whether the platforms meet standards allowing users to report suspected illegal content.

Ireland’s media regulator opened investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn over potential flaws in their content reporting mechanisms.

Last month, the regulator opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X(AP/Representational Image)
Last month, the regulator opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X(AP/Representational Image)

Under European Union rules, the watchdog is reviewing whether the platforms meet standards allowing users to report suspected illegal content, it said on Tuesday.

Elon Musk’s X Faces Investigation by Irish Media Regulator

Providers need to “have reporting mechanisms, that are easy to access and user-friendly, to report content considered to be illegal,” said John Evans, Digital Services Commissioner at the regulator.

Also read: Harsh rules to regulate digital platforms could harm free speech, warns SC

Last month, the regulator opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X, saying that the company is failing to remove content users report as illegal.

Also read: Supreme Court seeks new rules on user-generated content

The European Commission is the main European Union enforcer against very large online platforms, but some aspects of the law — including the reporting mechanism — fall under the jurisdiction of the national regulator of the EU country where a platform is headquartered.

If companies were found to be in violation of the Europe’s digital rules, Ireland’s media regulator can apply a fine of as much as 6% of the company’s annual global sales, it said.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / TikTok and LinkedIn face investigations by Irish media regulator over content reporting system
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On