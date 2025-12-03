TikTok and LinkedIn face investigations by Irish media regulator over content reporting system

Ireland’s media regulator opened investigations into TikTok and LinkedIn over potential flaws in their content reporting mechanisms. Last month, the regulator opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X(AP/Representational Image)

Under European Union rules, the watchdog is reviewing whether the platforms meet standards allowing users to report suspected illegal content, it said on Tuesday.

Elon Musk’s X Faces Investigation by Irish Media Regulator

Providers need to “have reporting mechanisms, that are easy to access and user-friendly, to report content considered to be illegal,” said John Evans, Digital Services Commissioner at the regulator.

Also read: Harsh rules to regulate digital platforms could harm free speech, warns SC

Last month, the regulator opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X, saying that the company is failing to remove content users report as illegal.

Also read: Supreme Court seeks new rules on user-generated content

The European Commission is the main European Union enforcer against very large online platforms, but some aspects of the law — including the reporting mechanism — fall under the jurisdiction of the national regulator of the EU country where a platform is headquartered.

If companies were found to be in violation of the Europe’s digital rules, Ireland’s media regulator can apply a fine of as much as 6% of the company’s annual global sales, it said.