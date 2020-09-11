e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / TikTok owner ByteDance to invest billions in Singapore over three years: Report

TikTok owner ByteDance to invest billions in Singapore over three years: Report

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees in Singapore after opting to base its Southeast Asia regional headquarters there, a person familiar with the matter said.

world Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
ByteDance has also stepped up the purchase of servers in global trade and transport hub Singapore to back up U.S. data as a contingency, the source told Reuters on Friday, adding that it began the three-year plan in 2019.
ByteDance has also stepped up the purchase of servers in global trade and transport hub Singapore to back up U.S. data as a contingency, the source told Reuters on Friday, adding that it began the three-year plan in 2019.(File photo for representation)
         

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees in Singapore after opting to base its Southeast Asia regional headquarters there, a person familiar with the matter said.

ByteDance has also stepped up the purchase of servers in global trade and transport hub Singapore to back up U.S. data as a contingency, the source told Reuters on Friday, adding that it began the three-year plan in 2019.

The Chinese firm is being forced by President Donald Trump to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets to avoid a ban in United States.

The Trump administration has cited a potential national security risk due to the vast amount of private data which the short video app is compiling on U.S. consumers.

TikTok has said that it stores all U.S. user data in the United States, with back-up in Singapore, which analysts say is likely to become more attractive for firms seeking a neutral location amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

ByteDance decided last year to locate its regional headquarters in Singapore, which in recent years has ramped up efforts to attract tech firms and investors, the source said.

“Even though we are in the midst of an uncertain environment, many companies from all over the world ... continue to grow their operations in Singapore to serve Asia and international markets,” Kiren Kumar, executive vice president of Singapore Economic Development Board said.

PayPal, Siemens, Twitter and Zoom had said that they were investing in Singapore this year, Kumar added.

Bloomberg earlier reported that ByteDance was planning to make the city-state its beachhead for the rest of Asia as part of its global expansion plans and set up a data centre there.

However, the source told Reuters that ByteDance has yet to make a decision about such a move, while another source said TikTok had this year moved some engineers there from China.

tags
top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In