Tiktok's warning after US Supreme Court upholds ban law: ‘Will go dark on Sunday in US if…’

TikTok on Friday warned it will go dark in the United States on Sunday if President Joe Biden's administration does not provide assurances to companies like Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect under the law which was upheld by the US Supreme Court. In this photo illustration, the TikTok logo is displayed on a phone on January 17, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Tiktok's warning came hours after the US Supreme Court upheld the law banning the short-form video making platform over national security concerns, putting it on track to go offline in just two days unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells it.

The 9-0 decision, issued late on Friday, places TikTok's 170 million American users in uncertainty, with the future of the app now depending on action from President-elect Donald Trump, who will be swearing-in on January 20.

Tiktok's warning

In a statement, TikTok warned that unless the Biden administration offers a clear assurance to its service providers, the app will be “forced to go dark” on January 19. The White House declined to comment.

"Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19," the company statement cited in a Reuters report read.

The law, which was passed with strong bipartisan support last year and signed by President Biden, prohibits US companies like Apple, Google, and Oracle from providing services to TikTok after the deadline. These companies could face hefty fines if they continue their services to the app post-ban.

Although some lawmakers are now pushing to preserve TikTok's US operations, the Supreme Court's ruling rejected arguments that the law violated free speech protections, as TikTok and ByteDance had claimed.

TikTok has yet to make significant moves to divest from ByteDance by the Sunday deadline mandated by the law. However, the app's shutdown may be short-lived. Trump, who attempted to ban TikTok in 2020, has expressed plans to intervene and save the platform.

"My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future," Trump posted on social media.

Trump also revealed that he discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump's second inauguration on Monday.

What’s next?

President Biden has indicated that the decision regarding TikTok’s future will be left to the next administration. While the law allows for a 90-day delay, as per the Reuters report, Biden has not invoked this option.

For now, the fate of TikTok remains uncertain, with TikTok users, service providers, and tech giants awaiting further developments. The law prohibits major platforms, such as Apple and Google, from offering services to TikTok unless it is divested from Chinese control, creating a looming dilemma for these companies as the deadline approaches.

Google, Apple, and Oracle have yet to comment on their plans for complying with the law.