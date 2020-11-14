e-paper
US Election 2020
Home / World News / 'Time will tell': Donald Trump comes closest yet to admitting defeat

‘Time will tell’: Donald Trump comes closest yet to admitting defeat

Donald Trump, who has refused to concede he lost the election, was speaking at a briefing at the White House on the Covid-19 pandemic.

world Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 07:30 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Trump stood by while several other speakers addressed the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 243,000 people dead in the United States.(REUTERS (Representative image))
         

US President Donald Trump came close but stopped just short on Friday of acknowledging he lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden and said “time will tell.”

Trump, who has refused to concede he lost the election, was speaking at a briefing at the White House on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown,” he said. “I will not go. This administration will not be going to a lockdown.

“Hopefully, the, the whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” Trump said.

Trump then stood by while several other speakers addressed the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 243,000 people dead in the United States.

Trump then left the event in the White House Rose Garden without responding to reporters who were shouting questions such as, “When will you admit you lost the election, sir?”

The remarks were Trump’s first since November 5, when he falsely claimed to have won and said the election was “rigged” against him.

US networks projected on Friday that Biden won the state of Georgia, giving him 306 votes in the Electoral College that determines the White House winner. Trump finished with 232.

