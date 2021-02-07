Timeline of Covid-19 vaccine deals reveals EU's lag behind UK
While Britain was quick and aggressive in negotiating vaccine deals early in the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union took a more cautious approach that is now hindering its efforts to fight the virus.
Here’s a look at when key vaccine deals were first announced:
Oxford-AstraZeneca
Britain: May 25, 2020 for up to 100 million doses, announced by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.
EU: Aug. 27, for up to 400 million doses.
Pfizer-BioNTech
Britain: July 20, for 30 million doses.
EU: Nov. 11, for up to 300 million doses.
Sanofi-Glaxosmithkline
Britain: July 29, for 60 million doses.
EU: Sept. 18, for up to 300 million doses.
Johnson & Johnson
Britain: Aug. 14, for 30 million doses.
EU: Oct. 8, for up to 400 million doses.
Novavax
Britain: Aug. 14, for 60 million doses.
EU: No contract announced to date. On Dec. 17, concluded exploratory talks on up to 200 million doses.
Valneva
Britain: Sept. 14, agreement for up to 190 million doses; on Feb. 1, 2021, deal sealed for another 40 million.
EU: No contract signed to date. On Jan. 12, 2021, concluded exploratory talks on up to 60 million doses.
Moderna
Britain: Nov. 16, for 5 million doses; on Nov. 29, a contract for 2 million more.
EU: Nov. 25, for up to 160 million doses.
Curevac
EU: Nov. 17, for up to 405 million doses.
Britain: Feb. 5, 2021 for up to 50 million doses.
