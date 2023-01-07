Now, a 'turban-friendly' helmet for kids. Courtesy: Sikh Canadian woman

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Tina Singh: On Instagram, Tina who is a therapist by occupation thanked everyone for support describing her journey as a big learning curve for herself.

Turban Friendly Helmets: ina Singh decided to make the helmet as her son faced an issue.
ByMallika Soni

A Sikh Canadian women has designed a helmet for children which she termed as “turban-friendly”, CBC news reported. Tina Singh decided to make the helmet as her son faced an issue when no helmet- an essential requirement of safety- would fit him because of his turban, the report said.

Hence, she designed one herself making it the first safety-certified multisport helmet for kids, the report said.

“My kids keep their hair, so anytime I went to go put a bike helmet when they were going out to ride ... nothing fit them properly. I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids,” Tina Singh said. On her invention Tina Singh said, "I'm a mom who took a leap of faith to do something valuable for my children."

On Instagram, Tina who is a therapist by occupation thanked everyone for support describing her journey as a big learning curve for herself.

The creator of 'Sikh Helmets', said, “It's not something I've ever done before.”

One of her many followers on Instagram thanked her, writing, "My boys have asked for a helmet that fits their hair for years. I am so excited. You are making this happen for them and all other Sikh kids."

