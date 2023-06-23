Titan submersible mishap: All you need to know about the 'Titanic' explorer that imploded, killing five onboard

Official reports have confirmed the death of all five persons who were onboard the Titan Submersible which had gone missing during a dive to the Titanic wreck on Sunday.

The Titan submersible(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An adventure endeavour turned into a disaster as the submersible went missing, less than two hours after starting its trip, eerily refreshing memories and reports of the sinking of "Titanic" ship which Titan aimed to explore.

Here's a 10-point update surrounding the Titan submersible incident.

Who were onboard the Titan submersible?

British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, British father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood who had roots in Pakistan as one of its richest families, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet were the five persons who died as crew of the Titan submersible.

What happened to the Titan submersible?

As per a report in the BBC, Rear Adm Mauger of the Coast Guard confirmed that all five people aboard Titan were killed following what was probably a "catastrophic implosion", based on patterns of debris discovered.

Where is the Titanic wreck located which Titan submersible was aiming to explore?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The iconic ship "Titanic" sank after reportedly colliding with an iceberg in April 1912. Its wreckage lies some 435 miles (700km) south of St John's, Newfoundland and is located more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean.

What has Hollywood director James Cameron who created the 1997 movie "Titanic" said on the unfortunate incident?

"I felt in my bones what had happened. For the sub's electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously - sub's gone," Cameron was quoted as saying by BBC.

What was the Titan submersible like?

The 22 foot and 23000 pound submersible was made of lightweight carbon fiber, spun into a rigid tube for the vessel's body. With a nine feet wide and 8 feet tall structure, Titan left little room for its crew. Passengers were cramped in on a subfloor inside the carbon-fiber tube. With only one toilet and no seats, passengers had to sit cross legged on the floor. There were no windows except the porthole through which passengers could view the Titanic.

How many hours of oxygen the Titan submersible carried?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply limit. Had the vessel not imploded, its occupants could have died due to depletion of their oxygen supply by Thursday morning. The passengers also suffered the risk of getting hypothermia due to long exposure in the extremely cold water of Atlantic Ocean.

What were the banging sounds heard during rescue operations ?

The banging sounds which were initially reported to be seemingly from the occupants/survivors of Titan submersible, were later found to be spurious.

What locals of St John's from where the Titan submersible had began its final voyage, said ?

BBC has reported St. John's local resident John Michael Lennon as saying: “We see what the sea does, how hard it is on everything.”

What investigators will do to ascertain the last moments of Titan submersible?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a bid to prove the implosion theory, investigators will gather the submersible's pieces as discovered by remotely operated vehicle. They will analyse the broken structure, checking for fractures etc. to ascertain how the sub might have imploded and why the incident happened.

How many parts of the Titan submersible have been found?

As wreckage of the Titan submersible, five major parts have been found on Thursday, approximately 1,600ft (480m) from the bow of the Titanic wreck.