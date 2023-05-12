Title 42 regulations expire with chaos on US-Mexico border. 10 key points you need to know about US immigration policy

For more than three years the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) frontier with Mexico has been regulated by Title 42, a health provision put in place to keep Covid infections at bay by refusing people entry. But with the formal ending of the health emergency, that rule expired at midnight East Coast time (0400 GMT).

Migrants reach for water through the Mexico - U.S. border wall in San Luis Rio Colorado in Mexico, before the lifting of Title 42, as seen from San Luis, Arizona, U.S., May 11, 2023.(REUTERS)

Here are 10 significant points covering all the dimensions you need to know about the immediate aftermath since the lifting of Title 42 regulations.

1] Expired Rules Leave Migrants in Limbo

Pandemic-era rules that allowed US border guards to summarily expel would-be asylum-seekers expired on Friday, creating an uncertain future for migrants and further fueling America's ongoing immigration debate. The expiration of these rules raises questions about the fate of tens of thousands of individuals seeking refuge from poverty and criminal violence in their home countries.

2] Stricter Rules Implemented by Biden Administration

To avoid a surge in border crossings, President Joe Biden's administration has implemented new rules that raise the bar for anyone seeking asylum. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that individuals arriving at the border without using a lawful pathway will now be presumed ineligible for asylum. This shift is aimed at discouraging unauthorized entries and promoting the use of legal pathways for asylum claims.

3] Border Patrol Deployed to Enforce Laws

In response to the expiration of pandemic-era rules, the US government has taken proactive measures to secure the border. Around 24,000 Border Patrol Agents and officers are stationed at the Southwest Border, bolstered by additional troops, contractors, and over a thousand asylum officers. The deployment of resources reflects the administration's commitment to enforcing immigration laws while addressing humanitarian concerns.

4] Immigration Debate Intensifies

The Biden administration faces the challenge of striking a balance between the principles of humanitarianism within the Democratic Party and the need to manage border security effectively. Republicans have criticized the administration, labeling the situation an "invasion" and blaming President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and congressional Democrats for the perceived border crisis. On the other hand, Democratic representatives argue that Republicans are using immigration as a political football instead of actively working to fix the broken immigration system.

5] Challenges and Confusion

Asylum-seekers now have the opportunity to lodge their claims again, but there are new requirements and hurdles. Booking asylum interviews through a smartphone app has proven challenging, with reports of glitches and technical difficulties. This presents a significant barrier for individuals without access to smartphones or reliable internet connections. Additionally, there is confusion among border patrol officers about how to handle migrants who manage to cross the border.

6] Legal Challenges and Uncertain Future

Just before the expiration of Title 42 and the implementation of new asylum bars, immigration advocates represented by the American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal challenge, claiming that the new regulations violate US laws and international agreements. The fate of these legal challenges remains uncertain and could add further complexity to the already convoluted immigration landscape.

7] Scenes of Desperation and Hope

The expiration of Title 42 has led to chaotic scenes along the border. Migrants, hoping to be processed before the deadline, have waded through rivers, climbed walls, and traversed treacherous terrain in their quest to reach the United States. In cities such as Brownsville, Texas, and El Paso, Texas, migrants have gathered, seeking information and guidance on how to proceed.

8] Biden Administration's Attempt to Deter Illegal Crossings

While critics argue that the Biden administration's new asylum regulation resembles restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security defends the move. The regulation aims to incentivize migrants to use legal pathways for entry and discourages unauthorized crossings.

9] Record Numbers Strain Resources

Even before the expiration of pandemic rules, the Biden administration faced a record influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border. This surge has strained resources and put pressure on border authorities and cities located along the border. The situation calls for comprehensive immigration reform, which President Biden has urged Congress to address.

10] The Road Ahead

The future of immigration policy in the United States remains uncertain as legal challenges and differing political perspectives shape the debate. The expiration of pandemic-era rules marks a significant turning point, raising both hopes and concerns for migrants seeking a better life and for policymakers grappling with the complex issue of immigration.

As the nation navigates these challenges, finding a balance between border security and humanitarian principles remains a critical task for the Biden administration and Congress alike.