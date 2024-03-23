Top 10 Cherry Blossom destinations to visit in the U.S. this year: Spring's finest in full bloom

Ah, spring! The world explodes in a delicate ballet of pink and white. Cherry blossoms! These fleeting beauties are a cherished symbol of new beginnings. Tourists everywhere note down the best cherry blossom sightings to visit when this ephemeral spectacle is in full bloom. Pack your bags because we're about to list down the top 10 U.S. spots to witness cherry blossoms this year. In Tokyo’s cherry blossom season, which begins in March, you can find cherry blossoms in the city’s parks and suburban streets, where locals and tourists alike gather to look at them. (Shutterstock)

Best places in the US to witness Cherry Blossoms

Cherry trees like the yoshino, kwanzan, or Akebono have long been associated with the changing of the seasons in the U.S. Since their arrival from Japan at the beginning of the 20th century. Planted primarily for their aesthetic appeal rather than their fruit, these trees burst into bloom for approximately two weeks each year. Here are the top destinations in US to check out.

Washington, D.C., March 20-April 14

If Cherry Blossom Festival is your thing, this is one of the top spots to visit. It’s estimated that over 1.5 million people come here each year to see over 3000 trees during the three week celebration.

Macon, Georgia, March 15-24

Macon-Bibb County, Georgia, is renowned for hosting the international Cherry Blossom fest. It has the largest cherry tree population in the U.S. and nearly 100 times that of Washington, D.C.

Missouri Botanical Garden, St Louis, March 20-April 7

The region boasts over 100 varieties of cherry blossoms. Some can be found in Japanese gardens, while a few are located at the George Washington Carver Garden. Don’t miss the Sake and Sakura event.

New Haven, Connecticut, April 14

Love history and roots? The city's cherry blossom trees are about 70 in number, with most of them planted in 1978, few of the oldest in the United States. The trees surround a square park in the city's center.

Nashville, Tennessee, April 13

The Cherry Blossom Festival is held in Nashville thanks to a government-led and Japanese-American Society of Tennessee-led effort to plant trees in city parks.

Brooklyn, New York, April 23-25

Have you heard about Hanami nights? This evening event is a sight to behold, with different kinds of trees in full bloom. The Cherry Walk is one of the most popular attractions.

Dallas, Texas, February 24-April 8

Dallas Arboretums celebrates spring with one of the biggest six-week events of the year. From concerts to beer and wine pairings, from picnics to 150 blooming cherry trees, there’s something for everyone. Plus, there are plenty of other spring activities to enjoy.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 13-14

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival takes place at the Fairmount park on April 13 – 14. The festival is a celebration of Japanese culture, with the main focus being on the sakura (flowering cherry trees) that were planted in 1926 as gifts from the Japanese people.

Athens, Ohio, April

Running a little behind on catching the peak cherry blossom season? Don't fret, Ohio has you covered! Ohio University boasts a stunning display of 217 cherry trees, and every year, the Japanese Student Association throws a lively Sakura Festival to celebrate the spring.

San Diego, California

You may have missed this year's festival held at Balboa Park’s Japanese Friendship Garden, as it was scheduled from March 7 to 10. However, you can mark your calendar for next season.