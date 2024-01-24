These are the top 50 cities in the world. The only Indian city in the list is…
Top 50 cities in the world: The ranking is based on public surveys and expert insights from Time Out's international team.
New York is the world's best city, a new yearly list revealed. New York's food, diverse culture and vibrant nightlife make it the best city in the world, Times Out list said while Cape Town in South Africa secured second place. London, Berlin, and Madrid were in the top five. But in the list, there is an Indian city as well- Mumbai achieving the 12th position. The ranking is based on public surveys and expert insights from Time Out's international team.
Read more: Camilla's urgent request to husband King Charles amid health woes: ‘Slow down’
The list is based on a survey of 20,000 urban residents and is also premised on contributions from an extensive network of writers and editors. The ranking considers several aspects- culinary landscape, architecture, and cultural richness- and the aim of the list is to offer travel advice to people around the world.
Time Out magazine said on its website, “We surveyed thousands of city dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture, and nightlife in their city. We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections? Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world's greatest cities right now.”
Here's the list of the top 50 cities in the world:
1. New York City, US
2. Cape Town, South Africa
3. Berlin, Germany
4. London, UK
5. Madrid, Spain
6. Mexico City, Mexico
7. Liverpool, UK
8. Tokyo, Japan
9. Rome, Italy
10. Porto, Portugal
11. Paris
12. Mumbai
13. Lisbon
14. Chicago
15. Manchester
16. Sao Paulo
17. Los Angeles
18. Amsterdam
19. Lagos
20. Melbourne
21. Naples
22. Singapore
23. Miami
24. Bangkok
25. Lima
26. Budapest
27. Beijing
28. Dubai
29. Montreal
30. Glasgow
31. Sydney
32. Buenos Aires
33. Kuala Lumpur
34. Manila
35. Seoul
36. Hanoi
37. San Francisco
38. Barcelona
39. Abu Dhabi
40. New Orleans
41. Philadelphia
42. Austin
43. Boston
44. Accra
45. Marseille
46. Taipei
47. Istanbul
48. Osaka
49. Hong Kong
50. Vancouver