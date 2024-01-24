These are the top 50 cities in the world. The only Indian city in the list is…

New York is the world's best city, a new yearly list revealed. New York's food, diverse culture and vibrant nightlife make it the best city in the world, Times Out list said while Cape Town in South Africa secured second place. London, Berlin, and Madrid were in the top five. But in the list, there is an Indian city as well- Mumbai achieving the 12th position. The ranking is based on public surveys and expert insights from Time Out's international team. Top 50 cities in the world: Manhattan skyline in New York City. (Reuters)

The list is based on a survey of 20,000 urban residents and is also premised on contributions from an extensive network of writers and editors. The ranking considers several aspects- culinary landscape, architecture, and cultural richness- and the aim of the list is to offer travel advice to people around the world.

Time Out magazine said on its website, “We surveyed thousands of city dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture, and nightlife in their city. We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections? Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world's greatest cities right now.”

Here's the list of the top 50 cities in the world:

1. New York City, US

2. Cape Town, South Africa

3. Berlin, Germany

4. London, UK

5. Madrid, Spain

6. Mexico City, Mexico

7. Liverpool, UK

8. Tokyo, Japan

9. Rome, Italy

10. Porto, Portugal

11. Paris

12. Mumbai

13. Lisbon

14. Chicago

15. Manchester

16. Sao Paulo

17. Los Angeles

18. Amsterdam

19. Lagos

20. Melbourne

21. Naples

22. Singapore

23. Miami

24. Bangkok

25. Lima

26. Budapest

27. Beijing

28. Dubai

29. Montreal

30. Glasgow

31. Sydney

32. Buenos Aires

33. Kuala Lumpur

34. Manila

35. Seoul

36. Hanoi

37. San Francisco

38. Barcelona

39. Abu Dhabi

40. New Orleans

41. Philadelphia

42. Austin

43. Boston

44. Accra

45. Marseille

46. Taipei

47. Istanbul

48. Osaka

49. Hong Kong

50. Vancouver