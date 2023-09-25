Tory Lanez fearful of his life in prison as celebrity status makes him a ‘direct target’

Tory Lanez is reportedly fearful of his life after being found guilty in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. A few days ago, the 31-year-old Canadian rapper was transferred to a state prison, where he will continue to serve time for the crime. Tory’s legal name is Daystar Peterson.

Tory Lanez is reportedly fearful of his life after being found guilty in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status,” a source told Page Six. Tory is now at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

The prison reportedly houses around 4,000 inmates, and many of them were murdered just this year, according to TMZ. Serial killer Ramon Escober was charged for killing his cellmateJuan Villanueva in February. Juan had been put behind bars for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ricardo Saldivar, 25, was also found dead in his cell, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is now investigating his death as a homicide. Although the prison is fitted with an electric fence around the perimeter, reports claim that multiple inmates have managed to escape over the years.

‘The whole thing is a mess’

According to TMZ, Tory is being held in “Administrative Segregation” due to his high-profile status. He is mostly kept away from other inmates. Tory is “escorted to the showers where he bathes by himself,” and, “if he chooses to spend time in the yard, he’ll be the only one in the fenced-off area,” according to the outlet.

“He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback,” a source said. “He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

Tory was denied bail five weeks after a 10-year prison term. A jury unanimously delivered a guilty verdict last December on three gun felonies after he shot Megan in the feet during an argument in 2020. Tory pleaded not guilty to three charges –assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

“His family is concerned for him as well, especially his dad. He has been in contact with his family, and they are all trying to keep his spirits up,” the insider said. Of Tory, the source said, “He definitely had his moments where he has teared up,” and that in jail Tory is, “realizing who his real friends are.”

The shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan and Tory appeared together in several TikTok and Instagram lives before the shooting. In July 2020, the two attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. After leaving the party late at night, they were reportedly riding in an SUV with Kelsey Harris, a longtime friend of Megan.

According to prosecutors, Megan and Tory got into a heated argument after Megan spoke badly of his rap skills. She demanded to be let out of the car at one point, when Tory allegedly fired at her foot.

