e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles

‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles

The Twitter handles of many tech billionaires like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were also compromised in an apparent bitcoin scam.

world Updated: Jul 16, 2020 07:46 IST
hindustatimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustatimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter is diagnosing the issue of hacked accounts in an apparent bitcoin scam.
CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter is diagnosing the issue of hacked accounts in an apparent bitcoin scam. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday took note of the hacking of high profile accounts including those of former US president Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg.

“Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened,” Dorsey said in a tweet.

The accounts of many tech billionaires like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were also compromised in an apparent bitcoin scam.

The fake tweets from hacked handles offered to double the money of anyone sending funds via Bitcoin within 30 minutes. Uber and Apple Twitter handles also posted similar tweets with the scam soon after.

 

So far, the Bitcoin address tweeted by the hackers has been sent over 11 Bitcoins, worth over $100,000.

Twitter had earlier put out a statement noting that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The company said it is investigating and working to fix it.

Also read: Most verified accounts can resume tweeting, says Twitter

The company’s shares declined 2.3% post market.

 

Some of the Twitter accounts hacked said they used two-factor authentication and strong passwords, but the tweets indicate they were posted using Twitter’s web app.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Forward momentum in India, China commanders’ meeting
Forward momentum in India, China commanders’ meeting
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Most verified accounts can resume tweeting, says Twitter
Most verified accounts can resume tweeting, says Twitter
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
Kapil Dev reveals incident that spurred him to become a fast bowler
Kapil Dev reveals incident that spurred him to become a fast bowler
US sets record of more than 67,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
US sets record of more than 67,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In