e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among Twitter handles that appear to be hacked

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk among Twitter handles that appear to be hacked

Some of the Twitter accounts hacked said they used two-factor authentication and strong passwords, but the tweets indicate they were posted using Twitter’s web app.

world Updated: Jul 16, 2020 04:02 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc(Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Twitter handles belonging to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were among the high-profile social media accounts that were apparently hacked to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Both accounts sent out tweets promising to double the money sent by anyone sending funds via Bitcoin within the next 30 minutes.

Uber and Apple Twitter handles posted similar tweets with the scam soon after.

So far, the Bitcoin address tweeted by the hackers has been sent over 11 Bitcoins, worth over $100,000.

Others whose Twitter accounts appeared to be hacked were rapper/entrepreneur Kanye West and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company’s shares declined 2.3% post market.

Some of the Twitter accounts hacked said they used two-factor authentication and strong passwords, but the tweets indicate they were posted using Twitter’s web app.

Twitter has previously endured high-profile hacks, including of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, administered through a SIM swap, meaning a user found a way to mimic the phone number of the account and tweet via texting. Following the string of incidents, Twitter closed the loophole by suspending the ability to tweet via text message.

(Adds Twitter’s comment and details on Uber.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

tags
top news
Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam: Report
Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam: Report
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In