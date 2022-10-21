Tourist's semi-naked photo outside cathedral in Italy sparks outrage: Report

A tourist's half-naked photo at a cathedral in Italy's Amalfi has sparked huge outrage. The woman reportedly stunned early risers outside the iconic site as she was caught staging an impromptu naked photoshoot on the steps of the church.

The woman was photographed on Monday morning with bystanders appalled posing in front of the cathedral doors, which were cast in 1067 in the city of Constantinople and beneath a mosaic of St. Andrew, whose relics are rumoured to be kept inside, with just a red strip of material covering her front, CNN reported.

Media reports suggested that the British woman was trying to aim to create a “personal memory” with two others after she bared all to the passing public.

In a widely shared video, the woman can be seen posing in front of a doorway with a portrait of Jesus. While, the woman posed for pictures, shot videos and videotaped the Sant'Andrea cathedral scene, a male friend moves around her.

Members of the community were particularly upset by the shooting's location, art historian and writer Laura Thayer, who lives in Amalfi was quoted as saying by CNN. "That it happened at the church is what made the episode so shocking," she told CNN.

"The Duomo is a place of worship and a place very close to the hearts of the Amalfitani. That specific backdrop touches the historic memory of the locals. The bronze doors hearken back to the days of the Republic of Amalfi. These doors open for processions, for weddings, for funerals -- moments that make life. Yes, it's beautiful, but Amalfi is so much more than a pretty backdrop for a photo on social media," she further said.

The ninth-century church, which is dedicated to the apostle St. Andrew, is reported to have housed his relics since 1206. It was built during Amalfi's heyday as a maritime superpower rivalling Genoa, Venice and Pisa Today, its narrow streets are overwhelmed by tourists.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens. ...view detail