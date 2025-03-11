Transition of power ‘will be seamless and it will be quick’, says Canada’s PM-designate

Toronto: A day after he became the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party, former central banker Mark Carney met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said the transition of power “will be seamless and it will be quick”. Canada's Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney leaves the Prime Minister's office, after being elected Liberal Leader the previous day, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday. (REUTERS)

Carney is expected to be sworn in as Canada’s next prime minister later this week but is unlikely to face Parliament and will instead seek a mandate immediately by calling for snap federal elections, Canadian media reported on Monday.

Carney met with Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday. After exiting that meeting, he said, “We discussed the most important issues for our country. Obviously, including Canada and US relations, issues of national security and yes, the transition between the Prime Minister and myself.”

“That transition will be seamless and it will be quick,” he added.

The news outlet Globe and Mail reported that Carney will be sworn in by governor-general Mary Simon by the end of this week and he will opt for snap elections, which will be held in late April or early May.

Canada’s Parliament has been prorogued since January 6 when Trudeau announced his intent to resign once his successor was selected by the party. That process was completed on Sunday with Carney scoring a landslide victory, with nearly 86% of ballots cast by registered members.

He will seek to build on that momentum by seeking a mandate. With the threat of tariffs from US President Donald Trump the principal issue in Canadian politics, he is expected to take advantage of the situation by portraying himself as the most qualified to deal with Washington. A recent poll by the non-partisan, non-profit agency Angus Reid Institute (ARI) indicated that “43% of Canadians say Mark Carney would be best to square off against the US President in the scenario he wins the leadership race, compared to 34% who choose Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.” The Conservatives still lead overall, at 40% support against 37% for the Liberals, but the momentum has shifted from just two months earlier when the opposition party held a 20-point advantage.

In addition, media reported, Carney will call for the elections about a week prior to the prorogation of the House of Commons coming to an end on March 24.

Carney has never been elected to any office and he will also have to seek a riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) for the polls. As an unelected PM, he “almost has to call immediately an election”, Max Cameron, professor of political science at the University of British Columbia felt.

Danielle Smith, Premier of the province of Aberta, said her “hope would be that we have an election very quickly in Canada so that we have somebody that has an actual mandate from the people for four years, as we’re going through this turbulent time with the United States”.

Federal elections are scheduled to be held in October this year.