Travellers from China may soon be able to enter US without Covid19 tests: Report

Published on Mar 08, 2023 07:29 AM IST

The measure will be lifted because the US has evidence that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China.

Staff members work in an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab provided by Chinese biotech company BGI Genomics in Beijing, (AP)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

The US is set to lift coronavirus testing requirements for travelers from China as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said.

The Biden administration in January ordered all travelers older than 2 to provide a negative test before entering the country. The measure was initially put in place to protect American citizens while the US could determine the impact of the outbreak in China and gain insight into the variants that were circulating, the people said.

Also read: Covid 'most likely' leaked from China-controlled lab: FBI director's assertion

The measure will be lifted because the US has evidence that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China, they added. The Biden administration will continue to monitor cases in China and other countries and will keep in place the traveler-based genomic surveillance program.

Allies and partners have lifted similar restrictions for inbound flights from China and the US consulted with them on public health measures, according to the people.

The Washington Post reported on the plans earlier Tuesday.

china usa covid-19 + 1 more
china usa covid-19
