Traverse City: Shooting reports from M-72 West area spark fear; chilling videos show massive police presence

A massive police presence was seen in Traverse City, Michigan, amid reports of a shooting there. Cops were seen near the bottom of M-72 West, on Wednesday, July 29.

A massive police presence was reported in Traverse City, Michigan. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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A video from a local news outlet showed numerous police cars gathered there.

Police cars were seen near Tom's Food Market there. Social media chatter indicated there was an ‘active shooter’, but there's been no official confirmation of the same.

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{{^usCountry}} The Traverse City Police Department has not released a statement regarding the incident. It is not known what led to the alleged shooting. No details on a possible suspect has been shared either, and there are no reports of an injury at the time of writing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Traverse City Police Department has not released a statement regarding the incident. It is not known what led to the alleged shooting. No details on a possible suspect has been shared either, and there are no reports of an injury at the time of writing. {{/usCountry}}

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Traverse City: ‘Active shooter' fears spread

One person claimed scanner reports indicated “Shooter may be in the apartment behind Toms West Bay.” They added “active shooter,” and went on to say “He’s giving himself up now per scanner - detained.”

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However, there's no official confirmation of the same.

Traverse City: Shooting reports prompt reactions

Several others reacted to the shooting reported in Traverse City. “Tc wants to become a big city. Big city crime,” one lamented. Another added “Nothing I mean nothing is like what we grew up in. Everything has changed. Morals, people, respect ect.”

Yet another person wrote “With stuff like this continuing to be in the news, our status as a vacation destination might get tarnished. I bet our travel and tourism Bureau has had a nail biting time for the two to three years now.”

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One person claimed to have insight about what was happening, and said “50 yr old goin off. Neighbor Heard 15 shots , police on the scene they heard weapons being racked.” Another posted something similar, saying “Someone who seems reasonably credible on Overheard said 'Its the house behind Tom's Westbay gentleman with a brain injury is firing his gun inside'.” However, this could not be verified.

Some people prayed for the safety of all involved, while others made politically charged statements in the wake of the shooting reports. “The “New” Traverse City, thanks to our worthless Governor. You get what you vote for,” one wrote. Another added "THE "New" TC! Thanks. NOT!!!!." Meanwhile, yet another said “Again... this ain't the tc we grew up in.”

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