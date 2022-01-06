Mexico trip: For violating Covid norms, Canadian airlines refuse to fly back 150 passengers

After a video went viral of raucous partying sans Covid-19 precautions by social media influencers and reality TV personalities en route to a resort in Mexico, three major Canadian airlines have announced they will not allow the passengers involved to board for their return journey to Canada.

The video emerged from a chartered Sunwing Airlines flight from Quebec to Mexico and showed several passengers crowding the aisles without masks, while some were vaping and drinking. It drew the ire of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well. During a press conference on Wednesday addressing the ongoing fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the Omicron variant, he described the behaviour of the passengers as “completely irresponsible”.

That approximately 150 passengers who were aboard that flight on December 30 are now stuck in Mexico. Sunwing has cancelled their return flight following the uproar. Other carriers have followed suit, including Air Canada and Air Transat. The latter tweeted that it confirmed that the unruly passengers “will be denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority”.

The partying group, which included prominent social media influencers and participants in reality TV programmes and others, may face further action from Canadian authorities.

In a joint statement, minister of transport Omar Alghabra, minister of health Jean-Yves Duclos, and minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said they were “aware of unacceptable behaviour and cases of non-compliance with mask wearing and other air safety requirements that occurred on a privately chartered flight from Montréal to Cancun on December 30, 2021”.

“Our government takes reported incidents such as these very seriously. We have directed our respective departmental officials to immediately launch an investigation into these allegations of non-compliance with Covid-19 and air safety rules and regulations,” they added.

The actions of the passengers have angers many Canadians as the incident came to light as several provinces are reimposing restrictions and Quebec has also reintroduced an overnight curfew.

The ministers warned that if non-compliance was determined, passengers could face fines of up to 5,000 Canadian dollars ($3,917).