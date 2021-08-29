Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Troops to leave as UK ends rescue mission
world news

Troops to leave as UK ends rescue mission

Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said from Kabul airport that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now”.
Agencies | , London
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:46 AM IST
Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said from Kabul airport that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now”.(via REUTERS)

Britain’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the final flight for Afghan citizens had left Kabul and further flights over the weekend will bring home British troops and diplomats, though they may also carry a few remaining UK or Afghan civilians.

Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said from Kabul airport that it was “time to close this phase of the operation now”.

“But we haven’t forgotten the people who still need to leave,” Bristow said on Twitter. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to help them. Nor have we forgotten the brave, decent people of Afghanistan. They deserve to live in peace and security.”

Britain says it has evacuated more than 14,500 people from Kabul in the past two weeks but that as many as 1,100 Afghans who were entitled to come to the UK have been left behind.

Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed on the need for international aid and a common approach by the G7 to the future government of Afghanistan.

RELATED STORIES

“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights,” the British statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Afghanistan evacuations enter final phase

US believes new Kabul airport attack 'highly likely' soon: Biden

Hurricane Ida: Life-threatening storm to hit US Gulf Coast with wind at 225 kmph

'Attack on Afghan territory': Taliban on US airstrike that killed 2 ISIS-K men
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP