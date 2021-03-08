Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget
Justin Trudeau’s government unveiled a women-only task force that will help advise policymakers on the economic recovery ahead of the spring budget.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity Mona Fortier said Monday the group will harness expert voices across the country to help the government with a plan to address gender equality issues laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on International Women’s Day.
Frances Donald, global chief economist and head of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, Hydro-Quebec Chief Executive Officer Sophie Brochu, former British Columbia Finance Minister Carole James and Atkinson Foundation fellow Armine Yalnizyanare among the group’s 18 members. The task force will hold its first meetings in early March, in the lead-up to the budget, according the new release.
“Their diverse perspectives will help our government make smart, targeted investments through Budget 2021 and beyond to advance gender equity and address the systemic barriers and inequities faced by women, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color -- so that Canada’s economic recovery leaves no one behind,” Fortier said in the news release.
The task force’s creation suggests the Trudeau government is taking steps to address the uneven impacts the pandemic has had on the labor market. Women have been hit particularly hard because they disproportionately work in service-sector jobs where physical distancing is difficult.
Mothers have also had a hard time navigating school and daycare closures, sometimes having to sacrifice work to stay home with the kids. In the past 12 months, more than 80,000 women aged 15 and older have left the labor force versus 25,000 men, according to the release.
“The government recognizes that a robust and inclusive recovery is necessarily also a feminist recovery,” it said in the release.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid-19 deaths continue to fall as over one-third population inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Women's Day, Joe Biden creates gender policy council within White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adviser urges China govt to use ‘fist and palm’ salute in times of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK mulls postponing Brexit border checks on food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April
- Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks
- Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting
- Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africans invested most in 55 years as Covid-19 crisis raged
- The country’s collective investment scheme industry saw net annual inflows of 213 billion rand ($13.8 billion) in 2020, according to statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa on Monday. That was the highest figure since 1965.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU says it’s tired of being a scapegoat for slow vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy arrests Algerian national over links to 2015 Paris attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria stops using doses of one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after nurse death
- The decision had been taken as a precaution, the National Office for Health System Safety (BASG) said late on Sunday, adding that there was "no evidence of a causal link" between the jab and the woman's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox