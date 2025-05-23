Trump administration may target more universities after Harvard ban on foreign students

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday the Trump administration is considering taking similar actions at other universities after it moved to bar Harvard from enrolling foreign students. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on Thursday the Trump administration is considering taking similar actions at other universities.(AFP)

Noem ordered her department on Thursday to terminate Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, citing alleged antisemitism and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party. Harvard rejects those allegations.

During an interview with Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Noem was asked if she was considering similar moves at other universities, including Columbia University in New York.

She responded: "Absolutely, we are...This should be a warning to every other university to get your act together."