Friday, May 23, 2025
Trump administration may target more universities after Harvard ban on foreign students

Reuters |
May 23, 2025 02:03 AM IST

Homeland Security Secretary ordered the revocation of Harvard’s foreign student program, citing alleged antisemitism and ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday the Trump administration is considering taking similar actions at other universities after it moved to bar Harvard from enrolling foreign students.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on Thursday the Trump administration is considering taking similar actions at other universities.(AFP)
US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on Thursday the Trump administration is considering taking similar actions at other universities.(AFP)

Noem ordered her department on Thursday to terminate Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, citing alleged antisemitism and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party. Harvard rejects those allegations.

During an interview with Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Noem was asked if she was considering similar moves at other universities, including Columbia University in New York.

She responded: "Absolutely, we are...This should be a warning to every other university to get your act together."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
