Trump and Biden classified documents now accessible to US Congress

Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Apr 11, 2023 07:22 PM IST

The group, known as the Gang of Eight, traditionally is provided access to sensitive intelligence but until now the Biden administration had not allowed it.

A bipartisan group of senior lawmakers has begun receiving classified documents recovered from properties belonging to former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The group, known as the Gang of Eight, traditionally is provided access to sensitive intelligence but until now the Biden administration had not allowed them to see the documents themselves, drawing ire from the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

