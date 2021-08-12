Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Trump appeals ruling that US House can see financial records
world news

Trump appeals ruling that US House can see financial records

In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday's decision by a trial court-level judge.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Wednesday's ruling by US District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the House Oversight Committee.(Reuters)

Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump have quickly appealed this week's court ruling that his accounting firm must turn over some of his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.

In a court notice, lawyers for Trump said they would ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Wednesday's decision by a trial court-level judge.

Wednesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump's financial records in 2019.

The lawsuit was back in Mehta's courtroom after a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a July 2020 decision, the high court said Mehta needed to redo his legal analysis and weight the House's needs for Trump's financial records against the burden such a request puts on the former president.

Mehta's ruling from this week did that, and it was a split decision. He said Trump's accounting firm, Mazars, should turn over financial documents to the House committee but not all of the records the panel had sought.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states donald trump
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP