‘It’s our duty…': Iranian poet calls for Trump's assassination at Ali Khamenei's funeral; video

As Iran mourns the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through week-long funeral processions, anti-America chants are ringing loud.

Donald Trump during the "Salute to America" event on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, July 4. (Bloomberg)

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On Sunday, thousands of Iranians gathered at a prayer hall in Tehran to mourn the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on February 28. The funeral, delayed due to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, was marked by chants and slogans against the United States.

According to the Associated Press, from "death to America" to "death to Israel," the funeral were marked by chants against the Iranian enemies in the current war responsible for the Ayatollah's death.

However, a speech by Iranian poet Mohammad Rasouli at the funeral created a major row, especially in the US. Rasouli, speaking before the prayer reading Sunday, called for the assassination of the US President, Donald Trump. Referring to Trump, he asked, “Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive?" adding that the "world is no longer a good place" for the 79-year-old.

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{{^usCountry}} “From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump’s murder is our duty,” Mohammad Rasouli said. Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive? The world is no longer a good place for Trump. Why should we not kill the man who killed our imam? It would be a disgrace if we did not.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump’s murder is our duty,” Mohammad Rasouli said. Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive? The world is no longer a good place for Trump. Why should we not kill the man who killed our imam? It would be a disgrace if we did not.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: ‘Ideals can't be killed’: Iran hits back at Trump over ‘one shot’ remark amid Khamenei's funeral

The video of Mohammad Rasouli's remarks went viral on social media. Here's the video:

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Khamenei's funeral Sunday also included the funerals of his family member: his daughter-in-law, the wife of current Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Zahra Haddad Adel, and their 14-month0old daughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpaygani.

Notably, however, since being made the Ayatollah 10 days after Ali Khamenei's death, Mojtaba has been absent from public life. He was absent from Sunday's proceedings, as his brothers, Mustafa, Massoud and Meysam, attended the event.

Iranians Attend Funerals In Swathes

The sentiments expressed at the funeral of Ali Khamenei, his daughter-in-law and granddaughter brought Iranians from across the country to the capital, Tehran, and neighboring cities.

Also read: No Mojtaba at Ali Khamenei's funeral: Three other sons make appearance but new Supreme Leader not seen

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Reuters reported that thousands of Iranian arrived in Tehran, "many weeping and some ⁠beating their chests". It cited the Iranian metro rail network to report that as many as 7 million trips took place across the weekend as people continued flock in Tehran.

On Monday (July 6), a massive procession is planned in Tehran. Then, on Tuesday, his remains will be taken by land to Qom, where Iran's Shi'ite top brass are based. On Wednesday, it will be flown to Iran to the Shi'ite holy cities of Najaf and Kerbala.

Then it returns to Tehran for another procession in the Mashhad followed by a burial.