Trump condemns violence at US Capitol 'in strongest possible terms': Spokeswoman

Trump condemns violence at US Capitol ‘in strongest possible terms’: Spokeswoman

“Let me be clear: The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

Washington
Donald Trump condemns “in the strongest possible terms” violence by supporters who stormed the US Capitol after being whipped up in a speech by the president, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

“Let me be clear: The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

“We condemn it -- the president and this administration -- in the strongest possible terms.”

Calls for Trump’s removal have been building a day after his supporters stormed the seat of US government in Washington in a violent attempt to prevent the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory

