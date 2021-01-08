Trump condemns violence at US Capitol ‘in strongest possible terms’: Spokeswoman

world

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 05:42 IST

Donald Trump condemns “in the strongest possible terms” violence by supporters who stormed the US Capitol after being whipped up in a speech by the president, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

“Let me be clear: The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

“We condemn it -- the president and this administration -- in the strongest possible terms.”

Calls for Trump’s removal have been building a day after his supporters stormed the seat of US government in Washington in a violent attempt to prevent the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory