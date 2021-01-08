e-paper
Home / World News / World leaders condemn clash at capitol, PM Modi says he’s distressed by it

World leaders condemn clash at capitol, PM Modi says he’s distressed by it

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “furious and saddened” by the events and said Trump shared blame for the unrest.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:29 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Washington
PM Modi said he was “distressed to see news about rioting and violence” in Washington, DC.
PM Modi said he was "distressed to see news about rioting and violence" in Washington, DC.
         

World leaders and governments expressed shock and outrage at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging orderly and peaceful transfer of power in the US.

Modi said he was “distressed to see news about rioting and violence” in Washington, DC. “Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,” he tweeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “furious and saddened” by the events and said Trump shared blame for the unrest.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “disgraceful scenes in US Congress”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “rampage at the Capitol was a disgraceful act and it must be vigorously condemned.”

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned an “assault on US democracy”, which “tonight appears under siege.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “We will not give in to the violence of a few who want to question” democracy. “What happened today in Washington is not American”.

Russian officials pointed to the storming of the US Capitol as evidence of America’s decline, with Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the Russian upper house’s foreign affairs committee, saying it showed US democracy was “limping on both feet”.

