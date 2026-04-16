Trump feels it's important to streamline communication through Pakistanis: White House amid Iran deadlock

Efforts to ease tensions in West Asia again appear to be gaining momentum, with the United States indicating that the next round of discussions with Iran could once again take place in Pakistan. While no formal schedule has been announced yet, signals from Washington suggest that backchannel engagement remains active.

At a briefing, Karoline Leavitt highlighted Pakistan’s key role as mediator between the US and Iran. (X@ANI screengrab)

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At a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed to Pakistan’s continued involvement as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

“They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time…They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help,” she said.

Also read | Second round of talks likely? Pak delegation heads to Iran with US message

The Press Secretary added that even as several countries offered to help, Washington prefers to keep communication channelled through Islamabad.

“The President feels it’s important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that’s what continues to take place,” Leavitt added.

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{{^usCountry}} The comments come shortly after US President Donald Trump hinted that talks with Iran could restart soon. Speaking about the possibility of renewed engagement, he suggested that developments may unfold quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments come shortly after US President Donald Trump hinted that talks with Iran could restart soon. Speaking about the possibility of renewed engagement, he suggested that developments may unfold quickly. {{/usCountry}}

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“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

Pakistani army chief in Iran

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi landed in Tehran to help renew talks between Iran and the United States after the two sides failed to reach a peace agreement in Islamabad over the last weekend.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi took to X to welcome Munir to Iran. He said, "Expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship.”

US, Israel fully aligned on goals

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel and the US are fully aligned in their objectives against Iran.

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In a televised speech, Netanyahu said, "We want to see enriched material removed from Iran; we want to see the elimination of enrichment capability within Iran; and, of course, we want to see the (Hormuz) strait reopened."

He also affirmed that Israel's top priority was to ensure the "dismantling" of Hezbollah in its first direct talks with Lebanon. "There are two central objectives: first, the dismantling of Hezbollah; second, a sustainable peace...achieved through strength," he added.

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