Trump Hails an Economic Turnaround Many Voters Don’t See

WASHINGTON—President Trump told a national audience on Tuesday that he had unleashed a new age of economic prosperity. One thing he didn’t say: I feel your pain. President Trump delivering the first State of the Union address of his second term.

At the core of Trump’s State of the Union address was a calculation that he can persuade Americans that the economy is in better shape than many think it is. In touting “a turnaround for the ages,” the president opted against sending a message to voters that he understands the anxiety that polling shows is widely felt, including among swing voters the GOP needs to preserve its congressional majorities in this fall’s midterm elections.

“Our nation is back: bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before,” Trump declared at the start of his speech, which clocked in at a record one hour and 48 minutes.

Polls find that Americans are unhappy with Trump’s handling of the economy. In a Wall Street Journal survey last month, voters gave the president low marks when asked if he cares about “people like you,” is looking out for the middle class and has the right priorities.

For months, Trump’s top advisers have urged him to focus on the economy, but his attention has often shifted to other subjects, including foreign affairs. As he spoke, Trump was weighing military strikes in Iran.

On Tuesday, Trump made the economy a central focus of his speech, even as he touched on other subjects. He blamed his predecessor for high inflation and other problems and outlined affordability proposals. He said he would move to impose limits on investors buying large numbers of homes and give Americans without access to a retirement savings plan at work the opportunity to invest in the retirement plan for federal workers. He defended his aggressive use of tariffs, which have strained longtime GOP orthodoxy and given air to Democratic arguments he is driving higher prices on consumers.

In between remarks about the economy, Trump launched pointed attacks against Democrats over immigration and crime, setting off tense exchanges with lawmakers in the House chamber. He emphasized themes of patriotism and American exceptionalism, heralding the 250th birthday of the nation and celebrating the U.S. men’s gold-medal hockey team.

Trump might face hurdles in persuading Americans that the traditional measures of the nation’s economic health are strong at a moment when economic sentiment is low. While inflation has cooled, U.S. economic growth slowed at the end of last year. The economy created only 181,000 jobs in 2025, though gains rebounded in January.

Trump pointed to the robust stock market and 401(k) retirement accounts, as well as falling mortgage interest rates. He touted last year’s tax cuts, which are producing larger refunds this year, as well as provisions such as “no tax on tips” and deals to lower prescription-drug costs.

He announced a plan to shield consumers from electricity rate increases caused by AI data centers. He pressed Congress to pass legislation codifying the healthcare framework he released earlier this year, which calls for redirecting federal subsidies from insurers to consumers. That plan has lukewarm support among Republicans facing elections.