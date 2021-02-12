Trump impeachment: House Democrats finish making their case

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin closed by urging Trump’s defense team to focus on the facts of the case and not dwell on the constitutionality of the process, which he said was settled by Tuesday’s Senate vote on the issue.

Raskin also urged senators, as jurors, to use common sense in deciding whether Trump is guilty as charged, because “that’s all you need to arrive at the right answer here.”

“Why did President Trump not tell his supporters to stop the attack on the Capitol as soon as he learned of it?” the Maryland Democrat asked. “Why did President Trump do nothing to stop the attack for at least two hours after the attack began? As our constitutional commander-in-chief, why did he do nothing to send help to our overwhelmed and besieged law enforcement officers for at least two hours on January 6 after the attack began? And January 6, why did President Trump not at any point that day condemn the violent insurrection and the insurrectionists?”

Trump’s defense team will present its case on Friday, and the trial is likely to end on Saturday with questions from senators and final arguments leading to a vote.

The Senate could request to hear from witnesses before the trial concludes, extending the proceedings, but lawyers on both sides have suggested they won’t be seeking that. -- Laura Litvan and Anna Edgerton