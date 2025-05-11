Trump lauded India-Pakistan ceasefire, but remains ‘frustrated’ with Ukraine-Russia deal

Soon after President Donald Trump lauded the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, a report noted that the 78-year-old is struggling to get a similar deal to stop the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Republican had claimed during his 2024 presidential campaign that he would end the war on his first day in office. He then pushed his target to 100 days. But till today, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has agreed on a permanent solution to their conflict. Donald Trump lauded the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan(REUTERS)

The Wall Street Journal cited sources to report that the ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have ‘frustrated’ Trump. The president has, according to the report, privately acknowledged that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they ‘want the whole thing’. VP JD Vance has publicly stated that Moscow is ‘asking for too much’ to end its war against Kyiv.

This comes as Trump hailed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, days after the former launched its Operation Sindoor strikes to avenge the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

However, soon after the announcement, Pakistan violated the agreement, and several explosions were heard in India's border cities, including Srinagar.

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

Trump and several other European leaders called for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. However, Moscow on Saturday said that fighting had been taking place in four regions of Ukraine despite this week's unilateral ceasefire.

Ukraine said Russia has continued to attack, calling the temporary ceasefire a farce.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said its forces were sticking to the ceasefire - which Ukraine denies - and remaining at previously occupied lines.