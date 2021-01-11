Trump lowers White House flag after Capitol police death in riot
The White House lowered its US flag to half-staff on Sunday, three days after a police officer died from injuries suffered while fending off supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol building.
Trump has faced calls from lawmakers from both parties to take the step in honor of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after protesters, egged on by the president, invaded the seat of Congress in Washington. Trump made the decision independently of public pressure, a person familiar with the matter said.
“He made the ultimate sacrifice, for the greater glory, and laid down his life in protection of our democracy,” Representative Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, said in a letter to Trump on Sunday. Noting that the flag over the Capitol dome has been lowered to half-staff, she said “we ask that the flag flown above the White House be ordered to do the same.”
The White House flag was lowered in early afternoon. Flags at the neighboring Eisenhower Executive Office Building hadn’t been lowered as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
Trump hasn’t contacted Sicknick’s family to offer his condolences, the New York Times quoted an unidentified aide to Vice President Mike Pence as saying.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, earlier on Sunday ordered all US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Sicknick, a resident of suburban Virginia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox