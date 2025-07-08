Trump open to talks after fresh tariff attack; sets August 1 deadline for countries

After releasing fresh tariff letters against 12 countries, US President Donald Trump has said that he is firm on the August 1 deadline for the new levies. However, the US president added he would remain open to discussions and negotiations. Trump announced tariffs on 14 nations and trade partners such as Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and more, marking a new phase of his trade war. (AP)

“I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say we'd like to do something a different way, we're going to be open to that,” Trump told reporters when asked if the deadline for the tariffs was firm.

Earlier on the deadline for the imposition of tariffs was set at July 9, which was also the date Trump's 90-day pause would come to an end. However, the US president has stated that he will be extending this deadline.

On Monday, Trump announced tariffs on 14 nations and trade partners such as Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and more, marking a new phase of his trade war.

In each of these letters, the US president has warned of retaliatory measures if the concerned country increases its tariff against the US.

"If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by will be added onto the tariffs that we charge," wrote Trump.

More letters to come after tariffs on 14 nations

A total of 14 countries were sent Trump's letters on tariffs, stating that the new measures will take place from August 1.

In the fresh round, Laos and Myanmar have been slapped with a 40 per cent tariff. Meanwhile, Japan, South Korea, Tunisia and Kazakhstan have been given a 25 per cent tariff rate.

As of now, letters for only 14 nations have been released. However, as per White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, additional letters will be released in the coming days.

Trump's move for tariffs comes after he announced revised and hiked tariff rates for all countries and US trade partners during his 'Liberation Day' exercise in April 2025.

Since then, countries have been working towards striking a trade deal with the US, before Trump sets the numbers in place.