Trump Plaza brought down by 3,000 sticks of dynamite

Donald Trump’s failed business venture Trump Plaza and Casino was demolished Wednesday at 9 am with the push of a button on a detonator. The property had been shuttered since 2014 and was in a state of disrepair. The former US President had often mentioned his business ventures in Atlantic City while on the campaign trail for his infamous 2017 Presidential race.

“Atlantic City fueled a lot of growth for me,” Trump had said in an interview. “The money I took out of there was incredible.”

The Trump Plaza became Atlantic City’s 10th casino when it opened its doors in 1984. Though the Trumps have not been legally associated with the Plaza since 2009, after a series of bankruptcy filings, his name continued to appear on the building before it was closed in 2014.

The 34-storied Trump Plaza was brought down with 3,000 pieces of dynamites by a Maryland-based professional demolition company, Controlled Demolition Inc. The other Trump businesses in the vicinity, including the crown jewel, Trump Taj Mahal, have all been sold.

The New York Times reported that the implosion lasted only seconds, due to the lack of a basement and cavity space to absorb the debris. Atlantic City officials told reporters that the pile of rubble left behind is 70 to 80 feet tall and will be cleared by summertime.

For the Democratic Mayor of Atlantic City, Marty Smalls, the way Trump’s businesses panned out in his city foretold the path United States took under the former President.

“This is not about President Trump, because, quite frankly, the people here in the great city of Atlantic City knew how the presidency was going to play out on a national stage because we’re one of the cities that knew him best,” Small said to reporters after the implosion.