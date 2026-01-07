Trump questions Machado's potential. She says she ‘should’ be Venezuela's next leader

After US President Donald Trump questioned Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's credibility as a potential future head of the Latin American nation, the Nobel Peace Prize winner said that "we are ready and willing to serve our people" and asserted she should be the country's next leader. Donald Trump earlier said that Maria Machado is a very nice woman but that she doesn't have respect in Venezuela. (AP/AFP)

"The people of Venezuela have already chosen" who should take over the country's government now that Nicolas Maduro is out of power, said Machado in an interview with CBS News, just a little less than a week after the former Venezuelan President was captured by the US military during an operation in Caracas, along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

Machado, a former legislator, had won a primary race to run against Maduro in Venezuela's 2024 presidential election. However, the government banned her from running in the polls. Retired diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez entered the race as Machado's replacement and garnered the support of the US and other governments in being recognised as the winner of the 2024 elections. His win came after Maduro's regime was accused of tampering with the vote count.

‘Absolutely yes’: Machado should be Venezuela's next leader

On being asked whether she should be the next leader of Venezuela, Machado responded, "Absolutely yes". She said that her opposition coalition already has a president-elect -- Edmundo Gonzalez.

"We are ready and willing to serve our people, as we have been mandated," she told CBS News.

Despite all the chatter, it remains unclear whether Machado or Gonzalez could return to the country and help lead it.

Following Maduro's capture, Venezuela is currently being led by his vice president, Delcy Rodriguez. Machado said the interim vice president is "nothing like a moderate", adding that "nobody trusts" Rodriguez as she played a key role in Maduro's regime.

‘Very grateful’ for Trump's decision

Amid the discussion of leadership in Venezuela, Machado also responded to the comments Trump made about her. The US President had questioned her potential and said, "I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader."

"She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country. She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect," he had said.

In response, Machado pressed that she is "very grateful" for Trump's decision to capture and arrest Maduro on drug charges.

"A few weeks ago, people would have said it was impossible to reach this point. And President Trump's leadership and courage have brought Nicolas Maduro to face justice. And this is huge," Machado told CBS News. She termed the former Venezuelan President's capture as a major step towards "restoring prosperity and rule of law and democracy" in the Latin American country.

Since Maduro's capture, President Trump has affirmed that the US would be "running" Venezuela, saying that he has not spoken to Rodriguez directly but that she is cooperative.

While he said that Machado lacks support in the country, Trump has also hinted at possible elections in Venezuela down the road, at some point.

Notably, some officials, including Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, believe that Maria Machado could win over the people of Venezuela. Diaz-Balart told CBS News that Machado would "probably" win an election, noting that she has a "history of fighting that regime".