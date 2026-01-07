After Venezuela, US considering military power to acquire Greenland: White House

The White House has indicated that President Donald Trump is not excluding the possibility of using military power to secure control of Greenland, a stance that has reignited diplomatic friction with Denmark, a fellow NATO ally. The renewed controversy comes amid heightened global tensions following the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. As diplomatic discussions intensified, both the United States and Denmark aimed to clarify their positions.(AP)

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the administration is weighing multiple strategies to bring the Arctic territory under US control, Bloomberg reported. She said the president views Greenland as strategically critical and has instructed his team to explore all available avenues to advance that objective.

Leavitt described the acquisition of Greenland as a key national security interest for the United States, citing the need to counter rival powers in the Arctic region. While she stressed that discussions remain ongoing, she added that military options are always available to the president in his role as commander-in-chief, the report stated.

Secretary of State backpedals, says US will buy Greenland

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested there were no immediate plans for military action and emphasized that Washington’s preference remains a negotiated purchase of the island from Denmark, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the softer messaging from the State Department, the combined remarks from senior US officials are expected to further strain ties with Copenhagen and Greenland’s leadership. Both have repeatedly rejected Washington’s assertions. Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his earlier term, but his statements have grown more forceful in recent days, particularly after the US military intervention that led to Maduro’s removal in Venezuela.

Danish Foreign Minister seeks talks to clear ‘misunderstandings’

In response, Denmark has moved to engage diplomatically. Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen confirmed that Denmark and Greenland have jointly sought talks with Rubio to address the escalating talks. Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, said on social media that the discussions would focus on clarifying Washington’s recent statements about the island.

Rasmussen told reporters that Danish officials believe parts of the US position may stem from misunderstandings and said direct dialogue could help resolve them. He made the remarks following a session of Denmark’s parliamentary foreign policy committee.

Europe's stance

The controversy has also drawn a wider European response. Leaders across the continent issued a joint warning earlier this week, urging the United States to respect Greenland’s status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark. They underscored that Greenland is covered by NATO’s collective defence commitments and said Arctic security must be managed in cooperation with alliance partners.

Echoing that position, the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden released a coordinated statement reaffirming the importance of international law, the UN Charter and the principle that national borders cannot be altered by force.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautioned that any US military move against Greenland would fundamentally undermine NATO, threatening the security framework established in Europe after World War II.

Nevertheless, strong language has continued to emerge from Washington. In a CNN interview, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller argued that in a global order driven by power, the United States is justified in asserting territorial claims.

Rasmussen rejected that view outright, stating that neither Denmark nor Greenland would ever consent to such a move, calling it an unmistakable red line for both governments.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)