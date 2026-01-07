Trump says PM Modi 'not happy' with tariffs despite their ‘good relationship’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not happy” with the steep tariffs that Washington has imposed on India. Trump's remarks came at a House GOP Member Retreat in Washington DC. President Trump acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's dissatisfaction over U.S. tariffs on Indian goods tied to Russian oil purchases. (AP)

Trump said: “I have a very good relationship with him (PM Modi). He’s not that happy with me because they’re paying a lot of tariffs now.”

He claimed that India has reduced Russian oil imports “very substantially,” but has not conceded on reducing the tariff pressure until Washington's concerns are fully addressed.

India, however, India has already denied that PM Modi promised Trump that New Delhi would cease purchasing Russian oil, stating that no such discussion occurred.

Read more: Greenland, Denmark urge quick talks with US after renewed claims on island

Trump has levied a 50% tariff on Indian commodities, which includes a 25% tax that is directly related to India's purchases of Russian oil.

What did Trump say? In his speech, Trump defended the larger tariff regime, arguing that the measures were financially advantageous to the United States. "We are getting rich because of the tariffs. I hope everyone understands that," Trump said.

U.S. sanctions on Russian oil businesses and increased tariffs on India has led to a reduction in Indian oil imports, Trump said.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, among the most vocal advocates on more tariffs on nations that import Russian oil, is pushing for up to 500% taxes on nations that continue to purchase Russian oil.

"If you are buying cheap Russian oil, you keep Putin's war machine going," he said, adding that “we are trying to give the President the ability to make that a hard choice by tariffs.”

The remarks follow after Trump issued a warning earlier in January, saying Washington could increase tariffs on Indian imports even further if New Delhi does not “help on the Russian oil issue.”

Read more: With Trump's tariffs on the line, US Supreme Court plans rulings Friday

Trump has used tariff pressure as a way to influence India's actions, claiming that New Delhi recognized his displeasure and wished to maintain economic relations.



