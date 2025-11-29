Trump reveals why US skipped G20 Summit in South Africa: 'Killing white people'

US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed why the country skipped the G20 Summit that took place in South Africa recently, and also announced that South Africa will not be invited to the G20 during America's presidency next year. US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media(REUTERS)

In a lengthy X post, Trump accused the South African government of refusing to acknowledge alleged human rights violations endured by some settlers there.

“To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them,” Trump wrote, after he claimed that “Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers” were enduring human right abuses.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit was hosted last weekend by South Africa in Johannesburg, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also among many global leaders who took part. However, the US stuck to its resolve and didn't send an American delegation attend the summit.

Trump also claimed that South Africa refused to hand over the G20 Presidency to a representative from the American Embassy, who was present at the closing ceremony of the Summit. “Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year,” Trump further wrote.

Reacting to Trump's announcement on the G20 Summit next year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision was “regrettable”, adding that his administration has always made efforts to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US.

On the issue of reportedly refusing to hand over the G20 gavel to the US, the South African Presidency said: “As the United States was not present at the summit, instruments of the G20 presidency were duly handed over to a US Embassy official at the Headquarters of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation."

Trump has repeatedly claimed the persecution of the white minority in South Africa, and that there was a genocide of white farmers in the country. These claims have been descredited in the past, both by the South African government and white leaders in the country.