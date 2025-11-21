PM Modi arrives in South Africa ahead of G20 Summit. What's on agenda?
Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 11:42 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Johannesburg to attend the G20 Summit, which is being held in South Africa for the very first time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in South Africa’s Johannesburg to a warm and ceremonial welcome as he headed to hold key discussions with global leaders at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. He also held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese ahead of the meeting.
PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, South Africa's minister in the presidency. He was also greeted by a cultural group that performed traditional dances and songs.
“Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues," the prime minister wrote in a social media post.
PM Modi lands in Johannesburg: What’s on agenda?
- The prime minister has reached Johannesburg to attend the G20 Summit, which is being held in Africa for the very first time. Notably, the African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023.
- In a post on X, PM Modi said that the focus of the meeting would be on “strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all”.
- Modi met Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Friday in Johannesburg after landing, as discussions were held on issues of bilateral and mutual interest. During the meeting, Albanese offered condolences over the recent blast in Delhi and the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indians were killed.
- Ahead of his departure, the prime minister had said that he would put forward India's views at the summit in keeping with its vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.
- Apart from the G20 Summit, Modi will also attend the sixth Summit of IBSA, a trilateral grouping of India, Brazil and South Africa.
- He also said he was looking forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is among the largest outside India.
- The prime minister will also hold bilateral talks with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg for the summit.
- PM Modi is expected to speak in all three sessions of the G20 Summit.
- The three sessions of the summit include “Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies, the role of trade, financing for development and the debt burden”.
- The other two sessions are “A Resilient World – the G20's Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Just Energy Transitions, Food Systems” and “A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals, Decent Work, Artificial Intelligence”.
