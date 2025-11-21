PM Modi arrives in South Africa ahead of G20 Summit. What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in South Africa’s Johannesburg to a warm and ceremonial welcome as he headed to hold key discussions with global leaders at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. He also held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese ahead of the meeting. PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, South Africa's minister in the presidency..(AP)

PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, South Africa's minister in the presidency. He was also greeted by a cultural group that performed traditional dances and songs.

“Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues," the prime minister wrote in a social media post.

PM Modi lands in Johannesburg: What’s on agenda?