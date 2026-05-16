Trump ridiculed for 'opening Xi Jinping's notebook' in viral clip: 'Magically learned Mandarin'

A viral clip circulating online this week has sparked discussion on social media after some users claimed it shows President Donald Trump appearing to open what is described as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s notebook during a diplomatic interaction.

Trump was mocked online for seemingly looking into Xi Jinping's book. Some users claimed he was being sneaky, but others pointed out that the folder was his own. REUTERS/Evan Vucci(REUTERS)

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Read more: When Trump and Xi met

“Video of the Day”

"Trump was caught on camera sneaking a peek at Xi Jinping's private notebook, but unfortunately they were in mandarin,” one user wrote on X as clips of the interaction gained traction online.

The footage prompted users to sarcastically joke that Trump had “magically learned Mandarin.”

Several users reposted the clip of Trump flipping through the notebook with exaggerated commentary and mocking him, saying he was “translating Mandarin in real time.”

“If any of that was in English, Trump would blab about it and somehow spin it into how Xi admires Trump,” a user on X wrote, mocking Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} Another user on X labelled the clip “Video of the day.” He shared the clip and wrote, “Video of the Day: Trump looks into Xi Jinping's personal notebook as the Chinese leader walks away.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user on X labelled the clip “Video of the day.” He shared the clip and wrote, “Video of the Day: Trump looks into Xi Jinping's personal notebook as the Chinese leader walks away.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another user shames Trump and calls him “kleptomaniac” for the act and wrote, “Is Donald Trump suffering from kleptomania? See how he peeps into the personal file of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is purely the act of a disgraceful man. Shame on Trump!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user shames Trump and calls him “kleptomaniac” for the act and wrote, “Is Donald Trump suffering from kleptomania? See how he peeps into the personal file of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is purely the act of a disgraceful man. Shame on Trump!” {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Five Takeaways From the Trump-Xi Summit

What does the clip actually show?

The incident happened while Trump was in China on a state visit. Just after the Chinese leader stood up, the POTUS is seen on camera at the official state dinner at the Great Hall of the People bending over and opening a black leather folder next to Jinping's seat.

Trump was allegedly spying on Xi, according to early social media commentary, but OK Magazine reported that observers noted that the folder included a U.S. presidential seal.

A user on X wrote, “Community Note: This is Trump's folder (US seal visible), not Xi's. Selectively clipped banquet footage misleads about the entire scene.” When Trump later gets up to make a toast, he is seen grabbing the same folder.

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Another user on X noted the seal and gave context of the whole video. The user wrote, “NO TRUMP WAS NOT SNEAKING INTO XI JINPING’S NOTEBOOK, IT WAS HIS OWN. Once you watch the full Chinese feed, the narrative changes completely. The notebook was placed at Trump’s seat ahead of time. After Xi finished his toast, Trump openly picked it up in front of Xi and the room and proceeded to the podium.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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