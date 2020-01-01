e-paper
Home / World News / Trump says he thinks North Korea’s Kim is a ‘man of his word’

Trump says he thinks North Korea’s Kim is a ‘man of his word’

Amid the threats of nuclear weapons and the ‘Christmas Gift’ to US, Trump holds Kim under the lense and calls him a man of his word on denuclearization.

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 09:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Palm Beach, Florida
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media about the precarious situation in North Korea.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media about the precarious situation in North Korea. (AP Photo )
         

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had signed a contract about denuclearisation and that he thought the North Korean leader was a “man of his word.”

Hours after Kim said his country would continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a “new strategic weapon” in the near future, Trump said he got along with Kim and “we have to do what we have to do.”

“But he did sign a contract, he did sign an agreement talking about denuclearisation. ... That was done in Singapore, and I think he’s a man of his word, so we’re going to find out,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

