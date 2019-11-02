e-paper
Trump says ‘I Love New York’ as he moves residence to Florida

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, confirmed Thursday that he changed his primary residence to Florida, a move that could benefit his re-election campaign. He said he had been “treated very badly” by the state’s political leaders

world Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:19 IST
Ryan Beene
Ryan Beene
Bloomberg
President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to New York on Saturday to attend a mixed martial arts bout at Madison Square Garden.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to New York on Saturday to attend a mixed martial arts bout at Madison Square Garden.(AP Photo )
         

President Donald Trump declared his love of New York on Friday but criticized its Democratic leaders, a day after he announced he had moved his primary residence from the Empire State to Florida.

In a series of tweets, Trump said “New York can never be great again under the leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo” or New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, confirmed Thursday that he changed his primary residence to Florida, a move that could benefit his re-election campaign. He said he had been “treated very badly” by the state’s political leaders.

Trump is scheduled to travel to New York on Saturday to attend a mixed martial arts bout at Madison Square Garden. The president is expected to stay at Trump Tower, which, combined with this weekend’s New York City Marathon, could cause major traffic congestion in Manhattan.

“Good riddance. It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway,” Cuomo said in a statement on Thursday night. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

Cuomo and de Blasio, although rivals, are both longtime Trump critics. And State Attorney General Letitia James has been pursuing a legal case that would allow the US House Ways and Means Committee to see the president’s state tax returns. The state passed a law in July that would allow the panel to ask for the returns.

In any event, Trump could see large tax savings from a residency switch to Florida. New York State and city impose a combined individual income tax rate of nearly 12.7% for top earners. Florida officials have long enticed wealthy people from the Northeast with promises of warm sunshine -- and zero state income taxes.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 11:15 IST

