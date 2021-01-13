IND USA
'Time for peace and for calm in US', says Donald Trump

"Now is the time for our nation to heal and it is time for peace and for calm," Trump said during a visit to Alamo, Texas.
AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:00 AM IST
US President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged "peace" and "calm" in the United States after denying responsibility for a mob attack on Congress by his supporters last week.

"Now is the time for our nation to heal and it is time for peace and for calm," Trump said during a visit to Alamo, Texas.

