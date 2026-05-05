Trump says US shot down 7 Iranian boats, urges South Korea to join 'Project Freedom'

US President Donald Trump on Monday called out Iran for attacking ships of what he called ‘unrelated nations’ in the Strait of Hormuz, including a South Korean cargo ship, as part of what he described as escalating tensions around “Project Freedom.”

In his post, Trump also claimed that US forces had intercepted and shot down seven small “fast” boats allegedly used by Iran.(AP)

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In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that, “Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM.”

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Project Freedom is an initiative which Trump announced earlier under which US will ‘guide’ the ships of several countries safely out of the Strait of Hormuz, so they can continue their business.

In his post, Trump also claimed that US forces had intercepted and shot down seven small “fast” boats allegedly used by Iran, adding that no significant damage had been reported in the waterway so far apart from the South Korean vessel.

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{{^usCountry}} He also suggested that South Korea should consider joining the mission."Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" Trump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also suggested that South Korea should consider joining the mission."Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" Trump wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump announced that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine would address the media in a press conference scheduled for the morning (local time). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump announced that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine would address the media in a press conference scheduled for the morning (local time). {{/usCountry}}

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The post by Trump comes at a time when an oil terminal in the United Arab Emirates city of Fujairah was hit in an aerial attack amid an up-tick of Iranian strikes on Monday in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz. Three Indian nationals were injured in the attack.

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