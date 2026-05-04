The Iranian military has asserted that "the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in the hands of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and that any safe passage and navigation in any situation will be carried out in coordination with the armed forces". Iran vows kinetic response to Trump's ‘Project Freedom’ naval mission in Hormuz Strait (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Al Jazeera, this defiant proclamation serves as a direct challenge to Washington's escalating naval presence in the region.

The official military communique, circulated by Iranian state media, appears to be a pointed reaction to US President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a naval mission.

The US operation, intended to escort stranded vessels out of the strategic waterway, is reportedly scheduled to commence within the coming hours.

This mission, titled "Project Freedom", was announced by Donald Trump to assist commercial vessels currently trapped in the Strait.

‘For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States’ In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump explained that various nations had reached out for American help to ensure their ships could navigate out of the strategic waterway safely.

Trump noted that these requests came from "Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see."

He stated that these nations asked if the US could "help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with."

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Asserting that Washington would step in to guarantee safe passage, Trump maintained that the move was "For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States."

He clarified that the US has informed these nations that American forces "will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business."

Iranian army's response However, Tehran has issued a stern counter-directive to global shipping interests.

"We will maintain and manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz with all our might and we announce to all commercial ships and tankers to refrain from any action to transit without the coordination of the armed forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz so that their security is not jeopardised," the Iranian army stated.

The Iranian leadership is positioning its forces as the sole legitimate authority over the chokepoint, with Al Jazeera reporting that any breach of this perceived sovereignty will meet a kinetic response.

The military added, "We warn that any foreign armed force, especially the aggressive US army, will be attacked if they attempt to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz."

Despite these threats, Trump emphasised that "Project Freedom" focuses on ships from regions "that are not in any way involved with that which is currently taking place in the Middle East."

He confirmed instructing representatives to relay that the US "will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait."

Once these vessels have cleared the area, Trump indicated they would stay away for the foreseeable future, noting "they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else."

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The mission is scheduled to commence on Monday morning (Middle East time).

Trump framed the movement as a way to "free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong," describing the crews as "victims of circumstance."

Labelling the mission a "Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran," he highlighted the deteriorating conditions on board.

He pointed out that "Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for large-scale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner."

However, he issued a stern warning that if the process is "interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully."

This maritime initiative comes as Trump revealed that US officials are currently engaged in "very positive discussions" with Tehran.

He suggested these talks "could lead to something very positive for all," even as he simultaneously rejected Iran's latest conflict-resolution proposal as "not acceptable."

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran is reviewing Washington's reply to their submission.

As reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency, the Iranian proposal seeks an end to hostilities on multiple fronts, including Lebanon, while demanding the withdrawal of US forces, the release of frozen assets, and the lifting of sanctions.

While the US has advocated for a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim news agency reports that Iran is pushing for a shorter 30-day window, prioritising a permanent end to the war over a temporary truce.

Al Jazeera noted that the rhetoric from the Iranian military continues to underscore the volatile nature of the standoff as both nations deploy significant assets to the Gulf. (ANI)