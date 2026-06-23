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Trump signs executive orders to boost US quantum computing

The leading US firms developing quantum computers, including IBM, Microsoft and Google, each aim to deliver the first large-scale commercial device by 2029.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 03:56 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Monday aimed at accelerating the development of quantum computing, a cutting-edge technology that could potentially outpace today's supercomputers.

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order about quantum computing, in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo)
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order about quantum computing, in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo)

The leading US firms developing quantum computers, including IBM, Microsoft and Google, each aim to deliver the first large-scale commercial device by 2029.

Trump's orders on Monday direct US government agencies to work with the private sector to develop a quantum computer usable for scientific research "by 2028," according to White House science and technology advisor Michael Kratsios.

Unlike regular computers, which process information using "bits" -- tiny switches that are either off (0) or on (1) -- quantum computers use "qubits," which can be both 0 and 1 at the same time.

That allows them to crunch through enormous numbers of possibilities simultaneously, making them potentially far faster and more powerful than anything available today.

However, quantum computers currently make too many errors to be used reliably outside of research settings.

A senior White House official later clarified that the quantum computing model developed in tandem with the US government would have lesser capabilities than those promised by the private sector.

The second order signed by Trump involves cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography, or encryption that is able to withstand decryption by a quantum computer.

Kratsios said the order "accelerates the migration" of quantum-proof cryptography to 2031.

 
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